Gucci Recruits Communications Director From Louis Vuitton

Benjamin Cercio joins the Italian luxury house on Monday.

Backstage at Gucci RTW Spring 2023
Backstage at Gucci, spring 2023. Vanni Bassetti/WWD

MILAN — Gucci continues to make strategic hires to ramp up its internal divisions.

In its latest move, the Italian luxury powerhouse named Benjamin Cercio global communications director, starting Monday. He will report to Susan Chokachi, Gucci’s executive vice president, chief brand and client officer.

Cercio will be responsible for all brand communications globally overseeing PR activities, special events, social media and influencer marketing, as well as art projects, exhibitions and communications for the Gucci Garden and Gucci Archive.

His position was most recently held by Beniamino Marini until last July, when he took on the role of digital content and arts brand image director at Gucci.

Cercio comes to Gucci from Louis Vuitton, where he rose up the ladder over a career of more than 16 years, most recently serving as international director of press, influencer and entertainment, according to his LinkedIn page.

Benjamin Cercio, the newly appointed global communications director at Gucci.
Benjamin Cercio, the new global communications director at Gucci. Courtesy of Gucci

The appointment is part of broader C-suite changes at Gucci.

As reported, Robert Triefus took on the role of chief executive officer of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures this month, in addition to his new position as senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy. Previously he was executive vice president, brand and client engagement.

That position was taken over on Sept. 1 by Chokachi, previously president and CEO of Gucci Americas, while Federico Turconi, who was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Gucci Americas, assumed Chokachi’s role.

