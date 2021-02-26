Gucci has today revealed the second round of recipients for its five-year Gucci North American Changemakers Impact Fund.

Launched in 2019, the fund awards $1 million annually in grants to support community organizations focused on increasing inclusion and diversity across communities and cities.

The recipients represent the work of organizations led by diverse nonprofit leaders working across the fields of social, cultural and economic issues impacting communities across North America. Their focus areas include mental health for women and girls, workforce development, programs for under/unemployed people, innovative art and fashion platforms for Black creatives and resources for LGBTQ communities.

More than 250 organizations submitted their applications for the second round. Each of the 15 awarded non-profit recipients will receive a grant of up to $50,000 for a one-year funding cycle starting March 1, and will be used to create new programs or scale existing initiatives.

The 15 selected grantees are Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, N.Y., N.Y.; SoHarlem, N.Y., N.Y.; Weird Enough Productions, Atlanta; Sista Afya, Chicago; Social Works, Chicago; Journi, Detroit; Magpies and Peacocks, Houston; The Academy Foundation/Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Los Angeles; We Are R.I.S.E., Los Angeles; Radical Partners, Miami; ProjectArt, New Orleans; Tools and Tiaras, Philadelphia; The African American Art & Culture Complex, San Francisco, Calif.; Human Rights Campaign, Washington, D.C., and UforChange, Toronto.

In addition, the recipients will have the opportunity to engage in volunteer activities with Gucci employees, town hall conversations with Gucci leadership and additional programming with Gucci’s North American Brand and Culture Engagement team.

There will also be a first time Gucci Changemakers product collaboration that will be revealed in March. As reported, Gucci has confirmed it is working with Tommey Walker’s streetwear brand Detroit Vs. Everybody on a new collaboration.

Through the funding provided by Gucci Changemakers, the 2020 grantees powered a fashion program that brought together designers of color and commercial spaces in Detroit to showcase their creative designs. Due to the pandemic, the grantees were able to quickly pivot by making PPE for essential workers, creating relief funds for students attending HBCUs and distributing tablets to students to allow virtual learning.

