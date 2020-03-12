MILAN — A day after Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the closure of all nonessential commercial activities throughout the country until April 3, Gucci said it was closing all of its production sites until March 20 “as a further precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

However, a company spokesperson said Gucci would “continue to sustain essential activities to guarantee continuity in our current and future business operations. This temporary closure will therefore not affect the supply of our products to our customers.”