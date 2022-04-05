Gucci Names President of Greater China Fashion Business

MILAN — Gucci said Tuesday it has appointed Laurent Cathala president of Greater China fashion business, a new position that will further contribute to the company’s increased focus on the fashion segment.

He is expected to be in place by the end of June, based in Shanghai and reporting directly to Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s president and chief executive officer. All the Greater China leadership team will report to Cathala.

Cathala joins Gucci from Tiffany & Co, where he started as vice president emerging markets in Dubai. He subsequently was promoted to president Greater China and president of the North Asia Region, positions he has held for the past seven years.

Cathala started his career in the Moulinex Group and then moved to LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, where he held various roles including Europe export director and brand general manager parfums Givenchy Russia, general manager LVMH Ukraine and CIS and general manager Guerlain Middle East.

Following these experiences, Cathala served as brand general manager at MAC Cosmetics in the Middle East and India.

In order to ensure consistency in the repositioning of the category, the watches and jewelry business will be managed globally from Gucci’s Milan corporate headquarter. Lilian Chen, managing director, watches and jewelry Greater China, will therefore report directly to Maurizio Pisanu, global managing director watches and jewelry and global director, high end, lifestyle and decor.

The C-suite changes signal an ongoing brisk activity at Gucci in terms of human resources.

As reported, according to market sources Maria Cristina Lomanto is to join Gucci as executive vice president, brand general manager — also a new role for the Italian luxury company.

Lomanto is brand manager at Roger Vivier and is expected to join Gucci on May 16, the date of the brand’s upcoming men’s and women’s show.

Lomanto will be focused on coordinating collection and retail merchandising, visual merchandising, beauty and eyewear licensing and retail training and report to Bizzarri.

In addition, Lomanto will be supported by Phillip Prado, currently senior vice president, merchandising and inventory planning Americas, who has been promoted to the role of global chief merchandising officer accessories. Davide Tosi was appointed global chief merchandising officer ready-to-wear, also reporting to Lomanto.