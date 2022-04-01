Gucci Said to Hire Maria Cristina Lomanto as EVP, Brand General Manager

Lomanto will be focused on coordinating collection and retail merchandising, visual merchandising, beauty and eyewear licensing and retail training and report to president and CEO Marco Bizzarri.

She joined Roger Vivier in the summer of 2019. Lomanto started her career at Jil Sander and then moved to Yves Saint Laurent in the wholesale department. Subsequently she held different positions within the Prada Group, including leather goods merchandising and marketing director of Prada and retail director of Prada France, finally becoming worldwide retail director and later general manager of Miu Miu.

Gucci is further reinforcing its organization and C-suite as Lomanto will be supported by Phillip Prado, currently senior vice president, merchandising and inventory planning Americas, who has been promoted to the role of global chief merchandising officer accessories. Davide Tosi was appointed global chief merchandising officer ready-to-wear, also reporting to Lomanto.

In 2021, Gucci revenues tallied 9.73 billion euros, just shy of its oft-stated goal of 10 billion euros. As reported, commenting on the group’s third-quarter performance, François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said, “We have a very strong pipeline for this year again, and this will support the growth of Gucci.”

While Alessandro Michele’s runway fireworks have helped propel the brand’s growth in recent years, Pinault said historic codes, iconic handbags and craftsmanship are now being amplified and added to the mix for a “blend of heritage and innovation.”

He trumpeted strong consumer reaction to Gucci’s Diana and Bamboo 1947 bags, and cited a “significantly higher” average selling price that kicked off with the Aria collection, which debuted a more elevated approach that will continue in 2022.