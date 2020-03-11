The coronavirus crisis may impact Italy’s fashion industry business until 2021.
In an exclusive interview, Confindustria Moda president Claudio Marenzi tried to forecast the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and also explained why the country will overcome it.
"The spring 2020 season will be the most dramatically hit by the crisis, we will see negative repercussions also on the fall 2020 season and unfortunately I think that the spring 2021 season will be also affected. This will probably happen because the stores will be full with unsold goods from the previous year," Marenzi said.
Report: @aleturra85
📸: @shutterstocknow
