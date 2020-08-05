Harmont & Blaine has tapped Marco Pirone as its new chief executive officer.

He succeeds the brand’s co-founder, Paolo Montefusco, who will remain as the fashion house’s creative director and chairman of the board.

“Thanks to his talent, leadership abilities and vast experience, I am sure that Marco will undoubtably build upon the potential of Harmont & Blaine, as well as ensure its necessary evolution within the challenging context in which we find ourselves,” said Montefusco, who in 2016 added the role of chief executive officer to that of creative director following the departure of Giulio Guasco. “Harmont & Blaine is more than a company to me, it’s my creation. My brothers and I created and nurtured it in Naples, something that was far from easy at the time. Now we are entering a new phase, one in which change is necessary in terms of leadership in order for the brand to soar to even greater heights.”

The Italian casualwear label, known for its dachshund logo, in 2014 received an investment from the Clessidra investment fund.

Pirone was previously executive vice president of Kiton, which he joined from Louis Vuitton were he was chief executive officer of the Italian division. Previously, he was head of the EMEA region at Estée Lauder and European head of Coty’s luxury division.

“I am glad and proud to be part of this extended family which is driven by such passion and creativity, and I am certain that after these difficult times the brand has the foundations on which to build future expansion,” Pirone said.

Harmont & Blaine, which closed 2019 with revenues of 93.8 million euros, operates 140 stores and shops-in-shops, located in strategic international locations, including Milan, Capri, Paris, Cannes, Dubai, Miami, Hong Kong and Shanghai.