LONDON — Harold Tillman, the British retailer and former chairman of the British Fashion Council, has been named to the new role of London College of Fashion business and enterprise adviser, and he’ll be making his debut as part of a digital event taking place on Thursday.

An announcement is expected Thursday.

Tillman’s appointment coincides with Fashion Means Business, a week-long digital takeover running until Nov. 22 that will showcase top graduate talent across the college’s Fashion Business School.

LCF is a division of UAL, University of the Arts London, which also includes Central Saint Martins, Chelsea College of Arts, and London College of Communication.

On Thursday, Tillman will be participating in an online roundtable discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global fashion industry.

LCF said that Tillman’s appointment was made in recognition of his long-term support for London College of Fashion, and of the industry generally. Tillman graduated from LCF in 1965 and was the BFC’s longest-serving chairman. He is also chair of the Ethical Fashion Forum.

In 2006, Tillman created a student scholarship fund for LCF, pledging 1 million pounds to support a number of MA students each year. To date he has supported more than 50 students, some of whom he continues to mentor.

He is also the former owner of businesses including Aquascutum and Jaeger, and has long been a supporter of young fashion talent.

The college said that Tillman will draw on his “significant experience as a fashion entrepreneur” to promote and support the work of LCF’s Fashion Business School and its Graduate Futures’ program, which is the college’s dedicated careers and business support network.

He will focus on helping the next generation break into the fashion industry, whether that’s setting up a business or working for an international fashion brand. He will also work with the college’s business and innovation team, and help to forge links with industry.

Prof. Roni Brown, pro-vice chancellor and head of college, London College of Fashion, said that during “this period of deep reflection and change I welcome Harold’s support in helping our graduates reach their potential.”

Brown said he will work with Tillman not only on launching graduates into the industry, but on helping to build the “resilience and employability” of the student body. Tillman said he was looking forward to developing “entrepreneurial graduates who are highly employable in today’s rapidly changing market.”