Harry Styles’ Pleasing Names Shaun Kearney First Chief Executive Officer

LONDON — Harry Styles’ lifestyle brand Pleasing has named Shaun Kearney its first chief executive officer, effective July 17.

“We are delighted to have Shaun join the Pleasing team. His exceptional vision and extensive experience will be invaluable as we enter the next chapter of Pleasing. We are excited to continue to explore ideas, categories, and characters alongside him,” said the British singer-songwriter.

Kearney will be leaving his post as chief design and merchandising officer at Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, where he started six years ago as senior vice president of fashion.

“I am thrilled to be joining Pleasing as we set the brand up for future scale and success. We have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s lives and expand our product offering through many different lifestyle verticals and multiple channels of business,” said Kearney in a statement.

His focus will be on “developing exciting, strategic and charitable partnerships,” according to the company.

Harry Styles at The BRIT Awards 2023. WireImage

He will be working alongside co-creative directors Harry Lambert, also Styles’ stylist, and Molly Hawkins, as well as head of marketing, Sophie Kerr-Dineen.

Styles’ Pleasing was launched in 2021.

“There is a really fun side of makeup where people play a character, but to me, ‘beauty’ is more and more about uncovering,” Styles told WWD exclusively in an email at the time.

“The beauty industry is uniquely poised to be a leader in innovation and sustainability, which is extremely important and has to be a huge part of the conversation when talking about our future,” he added.

The brand takes a collection-based, drop-style approach to new products.

In November 2022, they launched their fifth collection, called Super Magic Family Time, to kick off the holiday season with three pop-up shops in New York City; Los Angeles, and London, which American Express was the official partner for.