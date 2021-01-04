LONDON – Harvey Nichols has promoted Manju Malhotra to the role of chief executive officer, and she will continue to report to Sir Dickson Poon, the chairman and owner of Harvey Nichols.

Malhotra was most recently chief operating officer of Harvey Nichols. She has been with the luxury retailer since 1998 and held a number of roles before becoming finance director in 2010.

In 2018, she was promoted to co-chief operating officer alongside Daniela Rinaldi, who stepped down from her role in November 2019. Malhotra has been serving as sole chief operating officer since then.

As ceo, Malhotra will be responsible for all U.K. and international stores as well as the group’s online business, where sales have more than doubled in the past two years, and continue to grow in the high double-digits.

Harvey Nichols said that Malhotra will continue to oversee ongoing investment in the group’s online business, physical stores, IT and logistics, helping to transform the retailer into an omni-channel platform with a global footprint.

The retailer said that Malhotra will also work closely with Pearson Poon, executive director of Harvey Nichols. Pearson Poon is based in Hong Kong.

The role of ceo had been vacant since Stacey Cartwright left the company in 2018.

Talking about her new appointment and the prospects for the store, Malhotra said that while the “short-term retail outlook is unpredictable, I am hugely excited about the future plans and opportunities for the fantastic Harvey Nichols brand.”

Dickson Poon said that over the past 22 years Malhotra “has repeatedly demonstrated her ability in finance and through her time as chief operating officer. In particular this year she has also demonstrated her leadership in developing strategies and optimizing business performance during one of the most challenging business environments in recent history. With our continued investment, I look forward to building a new, long-term success for Harvey Nichols as a global luxury omni-channel platform with Manju.”

Harvey Nichols has seven stores in the U.K. and Ireland, and a standalone Beauty Bazaar in Liverpool, England. It also operates the OXO Bar & Brasserie in London. Internationally, it has stores in Hong Kong, Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait and Doha.