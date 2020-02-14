BERLIN — German sportswear giant Adidas has named the next chairman of its supervisory board. Deputy chairman Thomas Rabe will take the place of Igor Landau after the 75-year-old steps down this spring. Rabe will start in the role after the company’s annual general meeting in Bavaria in mid-May.

Rabe joined the Adidas supervisory board in May 2019, but has no shortage of experience with large companies, having been chief executive officer of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann since 2012. It is one of the largest media companies in the world, with subsidiaries like publisher Penguin Random House, music label BMG and media company RTL. Bertelsmann has more than 110,000 employees, almost double the 57,000 staffers at Adidas.