Heidrick & Struggles Names Caroline Pill Partner in Consumer Markets

LONDON — Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search firm, has hired Caroline Pill as a partner within its Consumer Markets Practice. She will serve as the organization’s fashion and beauty expert.

Pill’s goal will be to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury and beauty industries, the company said.

Luis Urbano, regional managing partner of the Consumer Markets Practice, said Pill has “a truly diverse, global view of the industries that she serves, and will be a terrific addition to our company as a whole. Over the past 12 months we have seen great progress in this sector, and we are excited for what this means for our clients across the industry.”

Pill said her “passion for executive search within the fashion, luxury and beauty industries continues to be shaped by the exceptional leaders who take on its greatest challenges — from diversity and sustainability to innovation and technology. I have no doubt that the most exciting times for these sectors are ahead.”

Originally from Antwerp, Pill began her career as a mergers and acquisitions lawyer, and holds a master’s degree from Yale Law School. She later moved into the field of executive recruitment, and has spent more than a decade placing managerial talent at start-ups, and at top luxury, fashion and beauty brands.

Pill also holds a certificate in Life and Career Coaching from The World Coaching Institute and Henley Business School. She is fluent in French, English and Flemish.

Heidrick & Struggles said Pill’s approach is “unique and tailored to her clients, and is underpinned by a passion for problem-solving and analytical thinking.”

Heidrick & Struggles, which is quoted on the Nasdaq, says it provides “global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world’s top organizations.” It was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago.