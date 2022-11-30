×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

H&M Announces Layoffs

The Swedish fast-fashion giant said it will reduce its workforce by about 1,500 employees.

H&M Sergels Torg Stockholm
H&M store in Stockholm. David Thunander/Courtesy of H&M

PARIS – H&M group said Wednesday that it would reduce its workforce by about 1,500 people.

The Swedish fast-fashion giant in September had unveiled a cost-cutting program through which it hopes to reduce its overheads, simplify the organization, facilitate quick decision-making and remove layers. The changes are expected to take around six to nine months and bear fruit starting in the second half of next year.

H&M said that it estimates the workforce reduction will provide annual savings of around 2 billion Swedish kronor, or $189.8 million, which are expected to become visible in the second half of 2023. The program, according to the company, should result in a restructuring charge of just over 800 million in the fourth quarter of this year.

Related Galleries

“The cost and efficiency program that we have initiated involves reviewing our organization, and we are very mindful of the fact that colleagues will be affected by this,” Helena Helmersson, chief executive officer of H&M, said in a statement released Wednesday. “We will support our colleagues in finding the best possible solution for their next step.”

As previously reported, in the third quarter of this year, winding down its Russian operations, increased raw materials and freight costs, the strong dollar and weak sales in many of its major markets all had a knock-on effect on H&M’s profitability.

In the three months ended Aug. 31, the retailer reported operating profit of 902 million Swedish kronor, compared to 6.27 billion Swedish kronor in the same prior-year period.

Company net profit came in at 531 million Swedish kronor, versus 4.69 million Swedish kronor.

H&M’s net sales in the third quarter totaled 57.45 billion Swedish kronor, up 3 percent in reported terms but down 4 percent in local currencies on-year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Hot Summer Bags

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

H&M Announces Layoffs of About 1,500 Employees

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad