Henry Stupp has joined Authentic Brands Group to spearhead the company’s expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The 30-year veteran, who served most recently as chief executive officer of Apex Global Brands, formerly Cherokee Global Brands, has assumed the role of president of the EMEA region and will oversee India as well. He will be headquartered in London where he will be opening a new ABG office and recruiting a team for that region.

“Henry is an experienced and successful leader who brings valuable insight to ABG,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer of ABG. “His proven track record in connecting licensed brands with best-in-class partners and driving distribution are important attributes that we believe will fuel ABG’s continued commitment to brand growth in the region.”

During his decade-long career at Apex, Stupp is credited with providing guidance on mergers and acquisitions and also introduced many licenses and brands globally. Before joining Cherokee, Stupp was cofounder of NTD Apparel, a leading licensee of entertainment, character, sports and branded apparel.

“I am delighted to have joined Authentic Brands Group and look forward to forging new paths for the EMEA India regions,” said Stupp. “ABG recognizes the importance of establishing a local presence in these fast-growing territories and I couldn’t be happier to be working with this world-class team and renowned portfolio of globally recognized lifestyle and entertainment brands.”

Taylor Morono, interim senior vice president of EMEA, will work with Stupp in the London office to expand ABG’s brands in the region.