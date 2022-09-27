×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Paris Is Excited About the Return of Japanese Designers, Especially Comme des Garçons

Fashion

Paris Fashion Week Returns at Full Throttle

Fashion

Victoria Beckham on the Return of the Short Skirt, Showing in Paris, and Family Values

Herbert Mines Associates Names Brenda Malloy CEO

Hal Reiter will remain chairman of the retail executive search firm.

Herbert Mines Associates
Brenda Malloy George Chinsee

An expert in chief executive officer succession planning, Brenda Malloy is now experiencing it herself — she is being promoted to CEO of Herbert Mines Associates, the executive search firm. Malloy, who has served as president, officially steps into the CEO role on Jan. 1.

Malloy will be the third CEO in the firm’s 44-year history. Malloy replaces Hal Reiter, who will continue to serve as chairman.

“In her new role, Ms. Malloy will be responsible for the strategic growth of the largest independent retained executive search firm exclusively dedicated to retail and consumer-facing businesses,” the company said in a statement, which also noted that Herbert Mines Associates specializes in C-suite, executive and board placements “for many of the world’s most prestigious publicly traded companies and private equity firms.”

Related Galleries

Of the 22 retail executives from Fortune 1000 companies recently appointed to new positions, Herbert Mines have placed five of them.

Malloy has been with the company since 2013, and the firm said she has been instrumental in “driving exponential financial growth by increasing the penetration of C-suite and board placements.” The firm said that throughout her tenure, Malloy has been responsible “for identifying some of the most successful CEOs at both publicly held and private equity-backed companies, including Ulta Beauty Inc.; Burlington Stores Inc.; Five Below; Sprouts Farmers Market; Kohl’s Corp.; Chico’s FAS Inc., and Banana Republic, among others.”

Malloy has also made it a priority to increase inclusivity and corporate diversity. The company said 87 percent of its board placements and 52 percent of its executive placements had been women or people of color.

In a statement, Malloy said the firm’s clients value transformative leaders “who know how to evolve a business, or a brand strategically, and I intend to lead Herbert Mines Associates into its next chapter by serving as a trusted, strategic adviser to both clients and candidates. It’s our responsibility to position our clients for success by staying ahead of emerging trends and understanding their impact on talent, roles, and organizational structures.”

In an interview with WWD, Malloy cited the success of the firm to its values, which include “loving what you do and owning what you do,” she said. “We love the craft; we love the puzzle. We love working with clients. We love meeting interesting candidates. It’s fun work. It’s hard work.”

Other factors include a high level of collaboration and prioritizing the client. “And do the right thing,” Malloy said. “It is critical that we do right by our clients and our people. You also must be radically transparent and authentic. We’re also resilient and positive, but we’re always looking to be better. And then most importantly, give clients and candidates a ‘wow’ experience.”

When asked about the future of retail leadership, Malloy served some questions that executives need to be asking. “For someone who is customer obsessed, you ask ‘What is our [company’s] unique value proposition? And I’m not just telling myself what it is and believing it. It’s what really is it? Why are customers going to shop my brand, my store? What am I doing to ensure that I am ‘wowing’ customers, that I’m delivering what they want, how they want it, when they want it, in the way they want it?”

Malloy said the industry has rapidly evolved, and the work of C-level executives is getting harder. This is why having the right team in place is key. “But how are you motivating and inspiring those people?” she said. “How do you understand what your team wants? You also need to keep the culture going, the creativity, the mentoring, the sponsorship, the spontaneity — especially with hybrid work environments.”

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Hot Summer Bags

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Herbert Mines Names New CEO

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad