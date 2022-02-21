Hermès Adds Two to Executive Committee

PARIS — Hermès is adding two members to its nine-person executive committee, effective March 1.

The company described the move by executive chairman Axel Dumas as a bid to “broaden [its] composition and enrich it with new people and expertise” in a statement revealing the nomination of Sharon MacBeath and Agnès de Villers to the executive body.

MacBeath joined the French luxury company in 2019 as group human resources director after experiences in the distribution, services and industrial sector. She has also been a member of the group’s supervisory board and governance committees.

In 2021, the French luxury house opened its “École Hermès des savoir-faire,” which awards a state diploma in leather-working skills, and recruited an additional 1,000 employees, bringing its workforce close to 18,000.

Currently president and chief executive officer of Hermès Parfum et Beauté, de Villers is a member of Hermès’ operations committee. She joined the company in 2015 to lead its perfume business and launched beauty — now spanning lipsticks, nail polishes and blushes — in 2020, described as “the house’s 16th métier” and a “true growth driver.”

The French luxury house last week reported “exceptional” growth in 2021 that pushed the company close to 9 billion euros in revenues, with a 41.8 percent jump compared to 2021 and 33.4 percent compared to 2019.

By product sector for the full-year versus 2019, watches rose 76.6 percent, ready-to-wear and accessories 44.3 percent, leather goods and saddlery 22.8 percent, perfume and beauty 18.9 percent and silk and textiles 15.3 percent.

