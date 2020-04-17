While essential retailers utilize Heroes Jobs as they move quickly to fill hundreds of thousands of jobs as quickly as possible, Sephora has started using the app to offer outplacement services to its laid-off employees.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Heroes Jobs were already working with retailers including American Eagle, Casper, Everlane, H&M and Jamba Juice.

The Heroes Jobs app works to create a more efficient recruiting experience by eliminating the need for hiring managers to screen résumés or conduct interviews. Instead, companies upload short videos that explain the work environment. Potential employees then create and upload personal videos on a profile and record answers to the hiring company’s set questions. Candidate assessment videos are just 60 seconds.

The app is particularly popular among younger generations who are digitally native. The company uses customized social posts on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok and has created partnerships with nano-influencers to reach potential candidates. Heroes Jobs also conducts local community outreach to organizations such as LGBTQ and youth centers and accepts referrals.

“We’re focused on helping during a time of extraordinary need,” said Heroes Jobs chief executive officer Cyriac Lefort. “The real heroes are the people working in stores right now, who are trying to keep up with unprecedented demand. Store managers are struggling to hire fast enough to meet people’s needs for food and household staples. At the same time, millions of Americans have been furloughed or laid off and are looking to be hired as quickly as possible.”

During this time, the use of Heroes Jobs has been donated by the company to retailers including CVS, Pizza Hut and Vons who are working to keep Americans supplied with staples such as food and medicine and are urgently recruiting employees.

“Donating the use of our app to connect these candidates with the companies that need them most is the least we can do to help in the battle against this horrendous virus. It makes the hiring process significantly more efficient and also makes it safer by eliminating the need for in-person interviews for initial assessments.”

The app also ensures that crucial roles are filled safely and quickly. And to further quicken the process, Heroes Jobs is currently offering additional help by selecting candidates at individual stores’ requests and sending them directly to locations for hiring.

James Holm, a manager at Vons noted that he had offered positions to six candidates within two weeks. “It’s much easier than the system we typically use to filter out candidates,” he said. “Overall, I had a great experience and was happy with the strong candidates that came through and the easy onboarding.”

