PARIS — H&M Group has named Andreas Eriksson communications director, tapping an insider to replace Kristina Stenvinkel, who will work on special assignments for the company, as well as Ramsbury, the private investment company of the Persson family, H&M’s main shareholders.

Eriksson joined the group in February of last year as head of media relations. The executive was previously communications director for UNICEF Sweden and managing director at Patrikssonn Group. Stenvinkel has served as communications director for 23 years and will continue to serve as communications advisor to H&M chief executive officer Helena Helmersson, as well as the group on individual assignments. Eriksson will be replaced by Iñigo Sáenz Maestre, who is senior press officer. The management change is effective on Feb. 15.

H&M Group has seen business hit by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been cutting costs and renegotiating leases for its vast retail network. The Swedish fast-fashion company, which also operates Cos, Monki and Weekday labels in addition to its namesake brand, has been working to improve digital services and refocus its offer in a bid to bolster full-price sales.

The group is also working to improve its environmental track record and introduced a new paper packaging for deliveries. H&M has said it seeks to reduce packaging by a quarter while designing reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.