12 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money from Home to Pay for Your Revenge Travel Getaway

If you’re gearing up for some revenge travel to quell the doldrums from this post-pandemic period, be prepared for a chaotic and expensive time at the airport and the hotel. Rising inflation has jet fuel prices at its highest level in five years, while pent-up consumer tourist demand is setting the stage for the best summer for hotel owners in a century.

And if inflationary prices are tapping out your travel funds, don’t worry. There are some easy ways to make money from home — and how to make money fast. From online sales professionals and bookkeepers to copy editors and bloggers, there are many creative ways to make money from home. And thanks to technologies that make remote work more effective, making money from home can easily be done online. And, according to recent studies from Pew Research, the demand for remote work is not going away anytime soon.

You also don’t have to go at it alone in finding work from home opportunities. Sites such as ZipRecruiter.com, the #1 rated job site in the U.S., can power your search and tailor opportunities to fit your exact needs, especially if you’re looking for real ways to make money from home.

The Benefits of Making Money from Home

Whether it is a side hustle gig to fund your revenge travel getaway, a part-time job to supplement your household income or even if you’re looking for full-time work, making money from home has several benefits, including higher levels of productivity and happiness. Here are some other benefits:

You can set your own schedule. Early bird? Night owl? Make it work on your terms.

If it is a temporary job, you can cram in as many hours in a week as you like. Work now, sleep later.

For parents, finding creative ways to make money from home means the ability to integrate family and social obligations to your work schedule. You’re the boss!

Here are 12 ways you can make money from home. Whether you’re a student looking to make extra money, in need of a side hustle or looking for a part-time job while you’re home with your kids, this list of home jobs has a variety of options to choose from.

E-commerce Customer Service Rep

Required Skills : No special skills or experience required aside from strong communication skills. Candidates should be self-starters who are people oriented.

: No special skills or experience required aside from strong communication skills. Candidates should be self-starters who are people oriented. Salary : $16 to $35 or more an hour.

: $16 to $35 or more an hour. Pro Tip: These jobs are in high demand, and Amazon and other e-commerce sites hire immediately. They’re also highly competitive jobs, with Amazon and other companies offering health insurance, PTO, and other benefits to lure workers.

If you’re looking how to make money online for beginners, being an Amazon Customer Service Representative or e-commerce site sales associate might be the ticket for you. No experience is needed for earning $16 to $35 an hour. These are full-time, work from home jobs that have high turnover — which might be ideal for someone looking to work for a month or two to help boost the bank account.

Medical Customer Assistance

Required Skills : As the “voice” of a health care service provider, customer assistance specialists should have strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills. No prior experience necessary, but companies may require a H.S. diploma or GED equivalent, or college degree.

: As the “voice” of a health care service provider, customer assistance specialists should have strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills. No prior experience necessary, but companies may require a H.S. diploma or GED equivalent, or college degree. Salary : $20 to $30 per hour. Can be temporary, part- or full-time.

: $20 to $30 per hour. Can be temporary, part- or full-time. Pro Tip: The health care industry is broad, and many of the remote positions are in high demand as people are living longer and require more services. Oh, and many of these jobs can be done by unvaccinated workers.

Another job that requires no experience and is an easy way to make money from home online is a client/patient customer assistance. Like other customer service jobs, this one is in high demand and more services in medicine and health care go online.

Job Title/Opportunity: Medical Billing Clerk

Required Skills : Managing accounts and inputting patient information is the scope of this work. Cloud-based software makes the job even easier. H.S./GED equivalent or some college might be required.

: Managing accounts and inputting patient information is the scope of this work. Cloud-based software makes the job even easier. H.S./GED equivalent or some college might be required. Salary : $16 to $25 per hour. Part-time positions available.

: $16 to $25 per hour. Part-time positions available. Pro Tip: Because these jobs are in high demand, many companies are offering sign-up bonuses of $500 to $1,000.

Another high-in-demand, work from home job that doesn’t require a special degree is a medical billing clerk. These are full- and part-time positions that are fully remote, and can be done for health care service providers, doctors, medical specialists, and medical labs, among others.

Data Entry Clerk

Required Skills : Great job for self-starters who can manage their time, communicate well with others and is comfortable with repetitive tasks.

: Great job for self-starters who can manage their time, communicate well with others and is comfortable with repetitive tasks. Salary : $15 to $30 per hour.

: $15 to $30 per hour. Pro Tip: Attention to detail is the perfect skill to have for this type of job. If you’re comfortable working alone, then this is a job for you. Also, since there are so many opportunities across industries for data entry clerks, check with a site such as ZipRecruiter.com to help narrow down the results.

If you’re looking how to make money from home online that is easy and for beginners consider data entry. As all businesses in all segments shift to online functions, from customer service and billing to sales and marketing, data entry is essential.

Copy writer, freelance reporter, and writer.

Required Skills : Clear, concise, and grammatically correct writing.

: Clear, concise, and grammatically correct writing. Salary : Depending upon experience, $25 to $100 an hour. Some sites pay by the word.

: Depending upon experience, $25 to $100 an hour. Some sites pay by the word. Pro Tip: The NeimanLab sees the growth of local news sites. And much of the news reporting can be done from your couch. Just be prepared to make phone calls and pursue public records online.

Interested in a creative way to make money from home? Then being a copy writer or reporter might be the ideal gig for you as the need for content developers has never been greater. As consumers spend more time online, content for news and media sites, digital newsletters, and online magazines.

Blogger, affiliate marketer

Required Skills : Clear, concise writing, ability to self-edit and expertise in a topic or subject.

: Clear, concise writing, ability to self-edit and expertise in a topic or subject. Salary : Varies. Non-celebrity influencers can make up to $2,000 a month.

: Varies. Non-celebrity influencers can make up to $2,000 a month. Pro Tip: Search through blogging sites such as Wix, WordPress, Tumblr, and Blogger to see what’s trending. And one key to making more money is to focus and write about specific products. To learn more, check out this in-depth video, which is especially helpful for beginners.

Do you have a special skill or hobby, or a niche interest in certain subjects? Then you might want to be a blogger or an affiliate marketer. According to Semrush, there were over 31 million bloggers in the U.S. in 2020. And one-third of all websites in the world are blogs. The trick is picking a topic and working with brands and advertisers to get paid. Check out this guide from Wix on how to get paid.

Editor, Copy Editor

Required Skills : Generally, publications look for people with experience in editing and copy editing and require a B.S. degree in English or Journalism. But if you can pass their editing test, you might have an in.

: Generally, publications look for people with experience in editing and copy editing and require a B.S. degree in English or Journalism. But if you can pass their editing test, you might have an in. Salary : Varies, but some top freelance editors can make $50 to $75 an hour.

: Varies, but some top freelance editors can make $50 to $75 an hour. Pro Tip: Try getting project-based or temporary gigs at smaller publications to gain experience. And here’s a good “ABCs of Copy Editing” guide to help.

Being an editor or copy editor is more of a niche role for content creators. You must be tops in grammar and have an eagle eye for mistakes and typos. But, like online content writers, the demand is high for part-time and project-based editors.

Temporary Bookkeeper

Required Skills : Familiarity with QuickBooks or other accounting software required. H.S. or GED equivalent is preferred.

: Familiarity with QuickBooks or other accounting software required. H.S. or GED equivalent is preferred. Salary : Varies but can be as high as $45 per hour.

: Varies but can be as high as $45 per hour. Pro Tip: One way to learn QuickBooks is to take out a free trial for the software. Other useful programs for this role would be Microsoft Excel.

Like data entry clerks, bookkeeping is a more focused role, often for smaller-sized firms. The job tends to involve financials and paychecks, and many firms hire temporary bookkeepers during tax season or fiscal year-end periods.

Sales Professional

Required Skills : H.S., GED equivalent or higher is often required. If you’re a people person, like talking on the phone, sending email inquiries, are well-organized, and are comfortable making “cold calls,” this easy work from home job is ideal for you.

: H.S., GED equivalent or higher is often required. If you’re a people person, like talking on the phone, sending email inquiries, are well-organized, and are comfortable making “cold calls,” this easy work from home job is ideal for you. Salary : Base salaries vary depending upon the industry, and typically start at $20,000 to $50,000 annually with sales commissions that can go from 5 percent to 50 percent or higher. Experienced sales professionals and managers can earn up to $130,000 annually.

: Base salaries vary depending upon the industry, and typically start at $20,000 to $50,000 annually with sales commissions that can go from 5 percent to 50 percent or higher. Experienced sales professionals and managers can earn up to $130,000 annually. Pro Tip: Check out career path, salaries, and jobs for sales professionals here.

In today’s highly competitive market, companies are constantly on the lookout for sales professionals. There are positions in insurance, consumer goods, manufacturing, media, technology, software, fleet services, travel, and transportation, among many others. There are full-time, part-time, and contract-based remote work opportunities for sales professionals.

Executive Recruiter

Required Skills : B.S. or similar degree required as well as experience in HR.

: B.S. or similar degree required as well as experience in HR. Salary : Many of these positions are contract-based jobs with base salaries that vary and with placement bonuses that could be 5 to 7 percent of an executive candidate’s annual salary. Full-time executive recruiters can earn $75,000 to $120,000 annually.

: Many of these positions are contract-based jobs with base salaries that vary and with placement bonuses that could be 5 to 7 percent of an executive candidate’s annual salary. Full-time executive recruiters can earn $75,000 to $120,000 annually. Pro Tip: The work-from-home opportunities for executive recruiters is vast as a tight labor market has fueled the growth of HR executive search firms across the U.S.

Following the Great Resignation, many people are continuing to reinvent themselves and their careers. And for someone with HR experience in the business world, being an executive recruiter can be an easy way to make money from home. Executive recruiters are in demand as the need for experienced leaders at top business helps sharpen a company’s competitive edge.

Survey Taker

Required Skills : No special skills required.

: No special skills required. Salary : Most sites offer points, which can be redeemed for cash or products and services.

: Most sites offer points, which can be redeemed for cash or products and services. Pro Tip: This is a great way not only to earn a little bit of cash, but also to discover new products and services.

Taking surveys for money is easy, fast, and can even be fun. There are several companies out in the market, such as surveyjunkie.com, that will pay you to take polls and surveys. This is a great job for remote workers since it can be done on a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

Rent Out Storage Space

Required Skills : Must be organized and have available space.

: Must be organized and have available space. Salary : About $4,000 annually.

: About $4,000 annually. Pro Tip: This is a passive income opportunity, meaning it doesn’t take a lot of time to manage. Consider pairing up this side hustle with another remote work gig to earn more money.

Here’s a creative and easy way to make money from home. If you have extra space, room, an empty garage, basement, etc., then why not rent it out for storage? Check out neighbor.com, where you can make $100 to $400 a month by renting out your spare space.

