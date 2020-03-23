BERLIN — The chief executive officer of Hugo Boss will step down at the end of September. Mark Langer has been with the German marquee brand for almost 18 years and has been ceo since 2016. As yet, no successor has been appointed.

Under Langer, the company had been working on several key areas — building up Hugo Boss’ online presence, revamping stores and pushing business in Asia, particularly in Mainland China. There had been slow but steady success in these areas.