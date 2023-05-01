Ideal Image Taps Former LVMH Executive for Sales Role

As part of a series of planned appointments, Ideal Image has named Cheryl Hallinan vice president of sales and operations, effective immediately. The former RealReal and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive reports to Scott LePage, chief consumer and commercial officer.

Ideal Image offers laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox, fillers, skin rejuvenation and medical-grade skin care via a network of more than 800 doctors and licensed professionals. In a statement, Ideal Image said Hallinan “has extensive experience building high-performing teams in the luxury retail and e-commerce spaces” and also has “a strong record of driving profitability and growth.”

According to the nonprofit Global Wellness Institute, consumer spending on personal care and beauty generated $955 billion in 2020. The three largest regions for personal care and beauty are Asia Pacific ($276 billion), Europe ($274 billion) and North America ($263 billion). The organization said on a per capita basis, expenditures are highest in North America.

Ideal Image said Hallinan will lead national sales and operations efforts “as the company reimagines the aesthetics, beauty and wellness customer experience under the leadership of new chief executive officer Sharon Leite.” Leite was named CEO of Ideal Image in January, succeeding David Prokupek, who remains an adviser at the company. Leite previously served as CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe.

Leite said Hallinan has strong leadership skills “and a proven ability to drive growth and innovation, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the Ideal Image team. This is the first of a planned series of appointments of highly skilled leaders with exemplary records of success who will help us accelerate our growth as we deliver a new, elevated and holistic customer experience that’s welcoming, innovative and highly personalized.”

In this new role, the company said Hallinan will lead its national sales and operations performance teams “that connect customers with Ideal Image services and its elite team of licensed professionals. She will play a key role in creating new initiatives, scaling the business consistently across markets and expanding services as the company revitalizes its offering to deliver a more personal, aspirational luxury customer experience.”

Hallinan said joining the company will enable her to “leverage my sales and luxury retail and e-commerce experience to lead the transformational efforts needed to deliver a best-in-class aesthetics and wellness experience. The company has a huge opportunity for growth, and I look forward to working with Sharon, Scott and the entire team as I focus on building and leading a world-class sales and operations organization.”

Hallinan most recently served as vice president of direct sales at The RealReal. Her prior experience includes senior sales leadership roles for Tiffany & Co. and LVMH’s Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Fendi brands. “She has held P&L responsibility in multiple roles ranging from boutique director to district manager and has a 20-year record of success driving sales growth, recruiting and managing staff across multiple locations, and ensuring luxury clients receive a consistently excellent and personalized experience,” Ideal Image said in a statement.

LePage said Hallinan “will be a tremendous asset to Ideal Image as we expand our offerings and revitalize our customer experience. She brings a track record of success leading high-performing teams at some of the world’s most respected luxury brands in the fashion and beauty industries, and we’re looking forward to this next stage of growth with her leading the transformation in our sales and operations model.”