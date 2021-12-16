Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23.

Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She was born to Ghanaian parents in Sweden, studied in France and Spain before moving to New York in 2007, and speaks five languages.

In her new role with Informa, Kulego will oversee all sponsorships and new business opportunities as well as international business development. Her teams will focus on generating new market opportunities, strategic projects and new avenues for commercial expansion for live events and digital platforms while guiding the company’s international growth strategy across its portfolio of brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Edwina back to the Informa Markets Fashion team,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “As a well-known fashion visionary with deeply rooted, top-tier industry relationships both in the U.S. and abroad, Edwina brings a strategic vision to this role, which will support forward-thinking initiatives that address our customers’ modern and evolving goals.”

“I am delighted to rejoin the Informa Markets Fashion team in this new global leadership position,” Kulego said. “The world as we know it has changed significantly over the past two years and the importance of strengthening and supporting our global community is even more imperative. I am excited about the opportunity to expand into new markets and bring global talents to our marketplaces. I am looking forward to working alongside our dynamic teams to build meaningful partnerships that create a long-lasting impact in our industry.”