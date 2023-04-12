Italy’s Design Holding Taps New CFO

MILAN — Italy’s leading high-end design, furniture and lighting company Design Holding said Wednesday that it appointed Alberto Toni as its new chief financial officer, effective May 2.

He succeeds Alessandro Poletto, who has held the position for the past four years.

In a statement, Design Holding said Toni brings 30 years of experience in mature and emerging markets to the table and served as CFO for several multinational companies including Switzerland-based footwear specialist Bata Group. At Design Holding, Toni will lead the overall finance and legal functions of the group, as well as its portfolio companies, implementing growth strategies across the board.

“His international background, strategic vision and track record of leading high-performing finance teams will be instrumental in driving the growth and financial performance of our business, further strengthening our role as an industry leader,” said Design Holding chief executive officer Daniel Lalonde in a statement. Lalonde told WWD earlier this month that the company is well-poised to make even more acquisitions as it inches toward its long-term goal of becoming the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton of home.

Founded in November 2018, Design Holding comprises leading brands B&B Italia, Flos, Menu, By Lassen, Lumens, Louis Poulsen, Arclinea, Maxalto, Azucena and produces Fendi Casa through a joint venture with the Roman fashion house. It has a presence in more than 130 countries.

Alberto Toni, Design Holding’s new chief financial officer. Design Holding Courtesy Photo Design Holding Courtesy Photo

The company closed 2022 with a surge in sales and expects to reach the 1 billion euro mark in just a few years.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, pro-forma revenues rose 15.7 percent to 867.6 million euros, compared with 2021, boosted by business in the U.S. and Asia Pacific, as well as its high-end contract business.