Jonathan Anderson has found his new chief executive officer at the flagship brand of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which took a 46 percent stake in his J.W. Anderson brand in 2013.

In a release, Anderson said Jenny Galimberti, Louis Vuitton’s communications and events director, would take on the role of ceo, confirming a report by WWD last month.

In a separate statement, Louis Vuitton named Stefano Cantino, a former Prada executive, as Galimberti’s successor.

The choice reflects LVMH’s penchant for grooming executives from within — and an industry trend to hiring ceo’s from communications roles.

Galimberti is the latest in a string of female leaders appointed to the helm of LVMH fashion houses in the last two years, including Sylvie Colin for Kenzo, Séverine Merle for Céline and Pascale Lepoivre for Loewe.

The ceo role at London-based J.W. Anderson has been vacant since the end of last year, when Simon Whitehouse left his post after three years, citing personal reasons.

Whitehouse had kept a decidedly low profile during his tenure, rarely giving interviews, talking about company strategy or commenting publicly about the company.

An exuberant, decisive executive, Galimberti joined Vuitton in 2015, helping shepherd the brand through a growth and modernization phase under chairman and ceo Michael Burke and Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections.

Galimberti also helped recently welcome Virgil Abloh as head of men’s design and Francesca Amfitheatrof as artistic director of watches and jewelry.

As a member of Vuitton’s executive committee, Galimberti had worldwide responsibility for communications and brand development, including media relations, events and digital. She joined Vuitton from Alfred Dunhill, where she was chief marketing officer. She has also held senior roles in communications and brand development at Gucci, L’Oréal, Swarovski and Prada.

Born in Northern Ireland in 1984, Jonathan William Anderson is known for his provocative and androgynous designs. He studied men’s wear at the London College of Fashion, graduating in 2005, and launched his J.W. Anderson fashion label in 2008.

A darling on the London fashion scene, he has done collaborations with Versus, Converse and Uniqlo.

He also has been the creative director of Loewe since 2013, and recently extended his employment contract with the Madrid-based leather goods specialist, according to market sources.