EXCLUSIVE: Jacquemus Names Bastien Daguzan as Chief Executive Officer

PARIS — As he preps for the next stage of growth for his 13-year-old brand, Simon Porte Jacquemus has brought on Bastien Daguzan as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Daguzan, who was general manager of Paco Rabanne fashion from 2017 to 2022, is the first external executive to fill the role, as Jacquemus previously acted as both creative director and CEO of his brand, known for sunny designs rooted in the lifestyle of his native Provence.

The company made the announcement in a statement provided exclusively to WWD.

It comes as Jacquemus is said to be readying the launch of a beauty division with Spanish fragrance and fashion house Puig, which owns Rabanne, though he has yet to confirm WWD’s report on Oct. 25. Jacquemus is listed as president of an entity called Jacquemus La Beauté in the company’s most recent official court filings.

Having started his career at Kris Van Assche, Daguzan was CEO of the Lemaire brand from 2013 to 2017, initiating its partnership with Japanese high-street fashion giant Uniqlo.

At Rabanne, he oversaw the One Rabanne policy designed to reinforce the collaboration between the brand’s fashion and fragrance activities, resulting in the launch of the Pacollection range of perfumes in 2019. During his tenure, working alongside creative director Julien Dossena, he helped the brand achieve triple-digit revenue growth, the statement said.

A graduate of La Sorbonne and the Institut Français de la Mode, Daguzan heads the IFM’s alumni association, with the aim of developing networking in the industry.

The privately owned Jacquemus label posted revenues of 11.5 million euros in 2018, the last year for which public records are available. The designer told WWD in 2019 he expected to generate sales of between 23 million euros and 25 million euros that year, fueled in part by the explosive growth of accessories, with handbag styles such as the bestselling Chiquito.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he shifted to an in-season model with a coed collection last year titled “La Montagne.” Having skipped the Paris men’s fashion week calendar in January, he unveiled his spring 2022 collection in Hawaii, marking his first runway show outside of France.

A masterful imagemaker with a deft grasp of social media, Jacquemus has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Nike for his 4.6 million followers on Instagram. The company employs around 100 people at its headquarters in Paris and logistics center in Charleval in the South of France, a spokeswoman said.

