Calvin Klein has made another big hire, bringing Jamaal Layne on board to lead and develop its global brand and marketing strategy.

Layne, most recently head of entertainment for Sonos Inc., will assume the role of executive vice president of global brand and North American marketing for Calvin Klein, effective Monday. He will report to Linh Peters, chief marketing officer, who joined the brand in November.

Layne will also be charged with building a go-to-market strategy for the North American market, the company said, with a focus on leveraging the brand’s DNA to “create a global, consumer-centric and performance-driven strategy that will come to life across all of our global marketing channels.”

According to Peters: “Jamaal’s breadth of experience from building best-in-class brands grounded in consumer and culture to creating holistic omnichannel brand activations will be vital as we continue to adapt to evolving consumer trends and the retail landscape. I am confident that Jamaal’s passion and understanding of the consumer, technology, digital innovation, and cultural trends and aesthetics will enable us to build effective brand and consumer strategies at a global scale to drive brand strength.”

In his four years with Sonos, a developer and manufacturer of wireless home audio products, including smart speakers, Layne is credited with establishing the brand’s celebrity and influencer marketing initiatives. He also oversaw editorial and partnerships with licensee and streaming partners, including Disney and led the creation of the Sonos Home L.A. experiential showroom.

Prior to Sonos, Layne held key marketing positions at Adidas, Converse, Nike and Microsoft and has consulted for brands including Carhartt WIP, Stussy and Forever 21.

His appointment is one of several that the Calvin Klein brand has made in the past several months. In addition to Peters, Jacob Jordan was recently named global chief merchant and product strategist.