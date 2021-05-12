LONDON — Jason Broderick is back in the luxury fold, taking up the role of retail and merchandise director at Purdey, the British gun- and rifle-maker owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont.
Broderick, who is also in charge of marketing and p.r., joined Purdey about six weeks ago, WWD has learned. He was most recently fashion director of men’s wear, sports and watches at Harrods. He left the company in 2016.
Broderick will be working with Purdey’s chairman and chief executive officer Dan Jago, and will be turning his attention to the brand, craftsmanship story and men’s and women’s high-end outdoor apparel, leather goods, accessories and gifts.
Its flagship store is located at Audley House in London’s Mayfair.
Broderick, who began his career as a classical dancer, joined Harrods in 1998 and served as general merchandise manager of men’s wear, sports and watches.
He became a fashion director in 2013, and was also member of the store’s senior merchant team.
In his latter years at the store, he oversaw major retail projects including Harrods Man Cover to Cover, a storewide takeover that included all departments, ranging from luxury and tailoring to contemporary and active.
On his watch, Harrods also launched a Denim Gallery and a Contemporary floor and further extended its designer room.