LONDON — Jason Broderick is back in the luxury fold, taking up the role of retail and merchandise director at Purdey, the British gun- and rifle-maker owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Broderick, who is also in charge of marketing and p.r., joined Purdey about six weeks ago, WWD has learned. He was most recently fashion director of men’s wear, sports and watches at Harrods. He left the company in 2016.

Broderick will be working with Purdey’s chairman and chief executive officer Dan Jago, and will be turning his attention to the brand, craftsmanship story and men’s and women’s high-end outdoor apparel, leather goods, accessories and gifts.

Richemont acquired Purdey in 1994 and it sits within the group’s fashion and accessories portfolio, along with Alaïa, Alfred Dunhill, AZ Factory, Chloé, Montblanc, Peter Millar and Serapian.

The company was founded by James Purdey, who established his gun- and rifle-making business in London in 1814. Members of the Purdey family were involved in the business until Richemont bought it.

Purdey earned a royal warrant from every British monarch since Queen Victoria. It holds three royal warrants, supplying guns and cartridges to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. It was also a supplier to the late Prince Philip.

Its flagship store is located at Audley House in London’s Mayfair.

Broderick, who began his career as a classical dancer, joined Harrods in 1998 and served as general merchandise manager of men’s wear, sports and watches.

He became a fashion director in 2013, and was also member of the store’s senior merchant team.

In his latter years at the store, he oversaw major retail projects including Harrods Man Cover to Cover, a storewide takeover that included all departments, ranging from luxury and tailoring to contemporary and active.

On his watch, Harrods also launched a Denim Gallery and a Contemporary floor and further extended its designer room.