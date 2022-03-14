Jeffery Fowler Jumps to Hodinkee From Farfetch

Skip to main content
Fowler is looking to put his luxury chops to work as CEO of the media and commerce company.

Jeffery Fowler bookcase headshot
Jeffery Fowler Courtesy

Farfetch veteran Jeffery Fowler has found a new perch — as chief executive officer of watch destination Hodinkee. 

Fowler was at Farfetch for nearly six years, helping drive that company’s remarkable growth as president, Americas, and a member of the executive team. 

Now it’s time to take on a new challenge.

At Hodinkee, a New York media and commerce company that was founded by Ben Clymer as a blog in 2008, he succeeds Toby Bateman, who will stay on in an advisory role.

Clymer, who is Hodinkee’s executive chairman, said: “Jeff is a dynamic leader, one whose expertise and innovative mentality make him the ideal choice to guide Hodinkee into the future. Jeff comes to the brand with a proven track record of success no matter where he has been, and his contributions to the world of luxury goods have been recognized across the industry.”

Fowler described Hodinkee as “an exciting and rare example of a company that has successfully established award-winning content, forward-thinking commerce, and a passionate community, all in one place.” 

His goal is to “cement its position as a leading luxury and media company.” 

And Fowler has a lot of experience and connections to bring to that mission. 

Before Farfetch, he worked at the Louis Vuitton and Tag Heuer divisions of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the Cartier business at Compagnie Financière Richemont, Tesla and as a consultant at Bain & Company. 

He is also vice chairman of the board of directors of the Fashion Institute of Technology Couture Council and sits on the advisory board of the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. 

And Bateman is stepping down, but cheering the business on.

“Whilst I remain based in the U.K., trans-Atlantic travel requirements grow as the business grows, therefore I am stepping down from my role to focus on my responsibilities as a father and to my family,” he said. “I remain an avid reader and customer, and I am convinced Hodinkee will continue to thrive, innovate and make the world of watches better.”

 

