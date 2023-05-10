Jérémie Le Febvre Named CEO of SMCP’s Fursac

PARIS – Jérémie Le Febvre, previously chief executive officer at luxury streetwear label A-Cold-Wall, has been named chief executive officer of Fursac.

The men’s label is owed by French fashion group SMCP. Le Febvre will also join the SMCP executive committee.

He takes over from Elina Kousourna who recently took on a new role within SMCP, which is also parent company to Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. Kousourna took over the top spot at contemporary brand Maje in March.

“Throughout his career, he has developed a strategic vision of the industry, knowledge of the men’s ready-to-wear on the European, American and Asian markets, and leadership that will be major assets for the development and expansion of Fursac,” said SMCP chief executive officer Isabelle Guichot.

Before taking the management helm at A-Cold-Wall, Le Febvre served as executive director of AMI Paris and helped develop the brand internationally. Le Febvre came to the fashion industry after 10 years in the financial world.

“I am delighted to be joining the SMCP Group and Fursac at a crucial moment for the brand. Counting on my experience in international markets, I will continue the work carried out by Elina Kousourna over the past three years. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot, Gauthier Borsarello and the rest of the SMCP board of directors for the confidence they have placed in me to continue to develop the Fursac brand,” said Le Febvre.

Under Kousourna, Fursac embarked on an ambitious overhaul. It rebranded and dropped the “De” from its name, revamped its physical stores, upscaled its concept and expanded from 54 stores mainly in France to 69 stores across Europe. She brought on designer Gauthier Borsarello as creative director in January 2021, and put the brand on the official men’s fashion week calendar in June 2022.