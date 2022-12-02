Former Lazada Executive Jessica Liu Joins Shein

SHANGHAI — Jessica Liu, former copresident of the Alibaba-owned e-commerce platform Lazada Group, has joined Chinese fast-fashion company Shein as its vice president of global brands operation, according to a Shein LinkedIn post.

“Jessica brings rich experience in the e-commerce sector across global markets and we look forward to having her join the Shein growth story,” wrote the Shein announcement.

According to Liu’s LinkedIn page, she joined last month and is based in Singapore.

Liu joined Lazada Group, Alibaba’s Southeast Asia arm, in February 2020. In 2021, she took on the role of chief executive officer of Lazada Thailand. She left the position in June 2021 “to spend more time with her family,” according to the company.

Before joining Lazada, Liu spent seven years at Alibaba, first as manager of Tmall’s footwear, sportswear and apparel business, then as general manager of Tmall Fashion and Luxury. In 2017, she led the Tmall Luxury Pavilion project, a platform within Tmall for luxury and fashion brands.

Liu pitched the Luxury Pavilion as luxury players’ “second homepage.” More than 45 brands — including Burberry, Hugo Boss, Guerlain and La Mer — signed up in the first year of the launch.

During this year’s Singles’ Day, more than 200 brands — including Chanel Beauty, Hermès Beauty, brands from luxury conglomerates LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering and Richemont — participated in the online shopping festival.

In 2018, she curated the inaugural “China Day” project during New York Fashion Week, helping four Chinese brands — Li Ning, Peacebird, Chen Peng and Clot — generate global recognition.

Liu started her career in publishing at the state-owned China Machine Press. She joined Amazon in 2005, a year after the U.S. e-commerce giant entered China via the acquisition of Joyo.com, an online bookseller.