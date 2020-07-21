Jide Zeitlin has resigned as chairman and chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc., citing personal reasons and stepping down after less than a year in the corner office.

Chief financial officer Joanne Crevoiserat has been named interim ceo. Susan Kropf, lead Independent director, was named chair.

Kropf said: “Jide has made meaningful contributions to Tapestry over the past 14 years, first as a director, and then as chairman, and most recently as ceo. During his tenure as ceo, he played a key role in driving the development of Tapestry’s strategic growth agenda. Importantly, he led with purpose during these unprecedented times. We thank him for all he has done for the company and remain committed to continuing this important work.”

Zeitlin, who became ceo in September, added: “It has been a privilege to lead Tapestry with its powerful brands and outstanding people. I have incredible belief in the company’s growth potential as each brand sharpens its focus on meeting the broad and diverse needs of their consumers.”

Tapestry is commencing a search for a permanent ceo and will look at internal and external candidates.