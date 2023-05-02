Jil Sander Names Luca Lo Curzio Brand CEO

MILAN — Jil Sander has named Luca Lo Curzio the brand’s new chief executive officer, effective June 1.

He will report to parent company OTB Group CEO Ubaldo Minelli, who has held the role of Jil Sander’s CEO since the brand was acquired in April 2021.

Minelli touted the “outstanding growth potential” of Jil Sander. Lo Curzio “is an executive of international caliber and I trust he will be able to accompany the brand along its new growth path,” he said.

Lo Curzio joins Jil Sander from the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, where he arrived in 2016, initially as chief marketing and digital officer and most recently as president and CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna North America. As reported last month, Nilly Foster succeeded Lo Curzio as president and CEO of the North American region for the Zegna brand, effective June 15.

Prior to Zegna, Lo Curzio held positions of increasing responsibility in the Luxottica Group, Bain & Company, Danone and L’Oréal.

As reported, the luxury segment is driving growth at the OTB Group, which saw gains in profitability and revenues last year, and has laid out an ambitious three-year plan.

In addition to Jil Sander, OTB, founded by Renzo Rosso, comprises Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor & Rolf and a stake in Amiri, as well as production arms Staff International and Brave Kid.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, turnover, including royalties, totaled 1.74 billion euros, up 14 percent compared with 1.53 billion euros in 2021. Net sales amounted to 1.63 billion euros, up 12 percent compared with 1.45 billion euros the year before.

Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Marni make up OTB’s luxury segment, which reported 2 percent growth from 2021. In particular, Jil Sander sales rose by 61 percent, designed by creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier, through synergies with the group and supported by OTB production arm Staff International, further elevating its luxury positioning.

In 2022, Jil Sander units opened in New York and Miami, and the biggest OTB retail point was inaugurated in July at luxury mall JC Plaza in Shanghai housing the stores of Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Amiri, of which the group has a minority stake.

Important real estate investments include a new headquarters in Milan for Jil Sander and Marni, expected to cover 216,000 square feet and to be completed in 2025 in the new Porta Romana area.