LONDON – Jimmy Choo has promoted company veteran Hannah Colman to chief executive officer, taking over the role vacated by Pierre Denis earlier this year.

Colman will report to John D. Idol, chairman and ceo of Choo’s parent Capri Holdings. She joined Choo 24 years ago, in 1996, and was one of its first employees. She was store manager of the first boutique on Motcomb Street in London’s Belgravia neighborhood.

From there she went on to serve in a number of roles including, most recently, president EMEA and global e-commerce. She had been serving as interim ceo since Denis left after a long tenure in February.

Choo said that together with creative director Sandra Choi, one of the brand’s original founders, the two women “share a vision to create one of the world’s most treasured luxury lifestyle brands.”

Idol said Colman has been “instrumental in Jimmy Choo’s growth, with her instinctive vision for the brand. She has done an outstanding job leading the business during a highly challenging and unprecedented time. I have every faith that she will continue to lead Jimmy Choo to even greater heights. Our company has an excellent team in place and I am confident that under Hannah’s leadership the brand will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Choi said: “I couldn’t be happier that she will now lead our company as we continue to grow Jimmy Choo. We share the same vision for the future of this brand that we both love.”

Colman said, it has been “a privilege to lead such a talented team who have done an incredible job of steering the brand through the events of this year. I take the responsibility of writing the next chapter of this remarkable luxury house incredibly seriously and couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity.”

Her predecessor, Denis ,stepped down in May after eight years at Choo. He had shepherded the company through a whirlwind of growth and change. He stepped down in order to take on the role of ceo at Coty, which he was due to join in June. But he subsequently decided not to take on the role after structural changes at the beauty group.

Denis had succeeded Joshua Schulman as ceo of the company. During his tenure he helped to take the company public on the London Stock Exchange in 2014, with JAB maintaining a majority stake in the brand.

In 2017, Capri Holdings Ltd., then known as Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., purchased Jimmy Choo for $1.35 billion. The deal was a jaw-dropping 17.5-times Choo’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and well ahead of the 10.4-times to 15-times multiples seen in recent years, according to EY’s Luxury and Cosmetics Financial Factbook.