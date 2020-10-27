Tapestry Inc.’s search for a chief executive officer brought it back to where it began, to Joanne Cresoiverat, who had been leading the firm since former ceo Jide Zeitlin left the company in July.

Crosoiverat, who came to Tapestry as chief financial officer last year, is also expected to join the board of the company, which owns the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. Susan Kropf will continue to serve as chair.

By stepping into the role permanently she bolsters the still under represented, but growing list of women ceo’s among the large fashion houses.

“After completing a comprehensive internal and external search, the board unanimously concluded that Joanne is the best candidate to lead Tapestry’s next chapter of growth as ceo,” Kropf said. “Since taking on the role of interim ceo in July, Joanne has led with a customer-centric, data-driven approach, an understanding of the unique needs and advantages of our house of brands and a focus on execution and growth.”

Crevoiserat said, “Since joining the company over a year ago, I have been focused on unlocking the power of our talented teams by establishing clear priorities and building a culture of trust and empowerment. I am excited about the opportunities ahead as we execute on our acceleration program, which I am confident will create stronger connections with our customers and fuel long-term growth and improved profitability.”