John Idol Staying On As Capri CEO, Schulman Leaving

John Idol isn’t going anywhere after all.

In a surprising reversal, Capri Holdings said Idol would remain chairman and chief executive officer while Joshua Schulman — who was set to get the top job in September — is leaving the company.

Schulman, a fashion veteran who previously led the Coach brand, was tapped to be CEO of Capri’s Michael Kors brand in August when a clear line of C-suite succession was set up.

In a statement, Idol said: “At Capri Holdings, we are executing against our clear strategic vision for growing our three powerful fashion luxury brands and seeing strong results. We remain well-positioned to achieve meaningful long-term revenue and earnings growth as well as deliver increased value for our shareholders. I am fully committed to continuing to lead Capri Holdings and driving our future success.”

“Michael Kors has a talented management team in place that will continue to execute on its strategic initiatives,” Idol said. “The strategies that we put in place prior to the pandemic have been generating strong consumer demand and driving higher profitability as we continue to elevate brand positioning. The board and I remain extremely optimistic about the future growth of Michael Kors and Capri Holdings. We are grateful to Josh for his contributions to our organization.”

In addition to Kors, Capri owns Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Like many other fashion companies, Capri has been bouncing back strong from the worst of the pandemic.

Idol said recently that the company added 11 million customers to its data bases over the past year.

More from WWD: