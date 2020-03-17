By  on March 17, 2020

LONDON – Johnny Coca is leaving his role as creative director of Mulberry after five years, the brand said Tuesday.  

Coca, who arrived at Mulberry from Celine in 2015, helped transform the British brand into a luxury lifestyle proposition, creating new bag families including the Amberley and Iris, introducing eyewear and sneaker categories and re-launching men’s accessories and jewelry ranges.

