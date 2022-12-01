Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

TOKYO—Kao Corp. has appointed new leadership for its cosmetics business. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Yosuke Maezawa will be promoted to lead the business globally, while Mark Johnson will head up the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets.

Maezawa currently serves as president of Kao’s prestige cosmetics business, but starting from next year he will take on the titles of senior executive officer, president of the company’s global cosmetics business, president and representative director of Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc., and chairperson of the board of Molton Brown Limited. Johnson, the current global president of Molton Brown, will become president of Kao’s cosmetics business for the Americas and EMEA.

Maezawa joined Kanebo Corp. in April of 1986, becoming president of Kanebo Cosmetics Europe in 2013. In 2017 he became president of E’quipe Ltd., and in January 2021 he was given the additional role of president of the prestige cosmetics business.