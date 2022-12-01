×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Dior’s Kim Jones Taps Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Fall Capsule

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Yosuke Maezawa will be global president, while Mark Johnson will head up the Americas and EMEA markets

Yosuke Maezawa Kao
Kao's Yosuke Maezawa courtesy

TOKYO—Kao Corp. has appointed new leadership for its cosmetics business. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Yosuke Maezawa will be promoted to lead the business globally, while Mark Johnson will head up the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets.

Maezawa currently serves as president of Kao’s prestige cosmetics business, but starting from next year he will take on the titles of senior executive officer, president of the company’s global cosmetics business, president and representative director of Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc., and chairperson of the board of Molton Brown Limited. Johnson, the current global president of Molton Brown, will become president of Kao’s cosmetics business for the Americas and EMEA. 

Maezawa joined Kanebo Corp. in April of 1986, becoming president of Kanebo Cosmetics Europe in 2013. In 2017 he became president of E’quipe Ltd., and in January 2021 he was given the additional role of president of the prestige cosmetics business. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Hot Summer Bags

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kao Corp. Appoints New Leadership for Cosmetics Business

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad