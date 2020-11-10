Kate Spade New York has tapped Jenny Campbell as chief marketing officer.

She succeeds Mary Beech, who held the role for six years and left in July 2019. She is now chief executive officer of Sarah Flint Inc., the footwear brand.

Most recently, Campbell was chief marketing officer for the social networking app Tinder. Before that, she was managing director of ad agency 72andSunny in Los Angeles. Earlier, she spent seven years at Nike Inc. working in global marketing and has also held a leadership role at ad agency Wieden + Kennedy.

In her new role, Campbell is responsible for all aspects of brand marketing, with a strong focus on direct-to-consumer strategy and engagement, as well as digital community-building. She oversees teams across marketing strategy, brand creative, digital marketing and public relations.

“Kate Spade New York is a brand that is synonymous with joy, and one that I have long admired for its spirited and welcoming approach to style, celebration of confident women and ability to creatively innovate season after season,” said Campbell. “This has been a pivotal year for the brand, from consumer communication to launching product, to social innovation, and we are invigorated by the opportunity presented right now in our industry to take a fresh look at the way we, as Kate Spade, create, market and sustain momentum.”

Campbell reports to Liz Fraser, chief executive officer and brand president of Kate Spade New York. The brand is owned by Tapestry Inc., which also owns Coach and Stuart Weitzman.

“At Kate Spade New York we are committed to thoughtfully onboarding talent that uphold our company values to best serve our consumers, and the addition of Jenny to our leadership team will continue to propel our company Ito the future,” said Fraser. “With her digital expertise, culture and community-driven mind-set, and in-depth understanding of our customer base, Jenny will be a force in driving the brand and organization forward on our strategic roadmap.”

The brand has made some key appointments in recent months. In May, Michele Parsons came on board as senior vice president and chief merchant. She is responsible for global merchandising across all product categories, as well as visual merchandising. In addition to driving product strategy, she looks to bring greater cohesion between product vision and how that translates in stores. Most recently, Parsons was chief merchant at Club Monaco, and earlier held merchandising roles at J. Crew Group Inc., Tommy Hilfiger, Liz Claiborne Inc., FullBeauty Brands and Coach.

