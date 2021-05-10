PARIS ADDITION: James Deeny, best known for his seven-year stint as global director of press and PR at Kenzo, has joined KCD Paris as vice president, public relations.

Deeny is to oversee several of KCD’s main clients and help develop new business across divisions. He is to work closely with Laurence Laure, KCD Paris partner and managing director, and Alexis Arnault, managing director.

Before Kenzo, Deeny worked as global PR manager at Dries Van Noten.

Founded in 1984, KCD bills itself as a fashion services agency focusing on media relations, creative services, digital, entertainment and technology and consulting. KCD Paris clients include Balmain, Isabel Marant, Mugler, Gucci, Maison Margiela, Diesel and Amazon Fashion.