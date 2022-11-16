×
Keanan Duffty Takes New Role at Istituto Marangoni Miami

The British-born, New York-based creative will offer a multidimensional perspective.

Keenan Duffty
Keanan Duffty Image Courtesy

As thousands of snowbirds are flocking to Florida to escape the winter chill, designer Keanan Duffty will be heading to Miami for a new job.

Istituto Marangoni Miami has tapped him as its new Dean of Fashion, a post he will start in January. The British-born, New York-based creative will succeed Massimo Casagrande, who relocated to Paris to serve as dean of fashion design at Istituto Marangoni’s campus there. He is also director of education at Istituto Marangoni Miami.

Duffty, a Central Saint Martins alumni, will be making the switch from The New School’s Parsons School of Design, where he serves as director of fashion programs, provost’s office. His work experience includes founding the master’s program in Fashion Management at Parsons in 2019. He also served as its director and subsequently took on the post of director of fashion programs in Executive and Continuing Education at Parsons. He will exit Parsons at the end of the year.

Duffty won’t be giving up his New York apartment, and he will divide his time between New York and Miami. At what staffers call the “Miami Fashion School,” he will oversee 300-plus students, as well as the school’s continuing education and youth programs. Started in 2018, the Miami campus is expected to be at capacity within two years, a spokesman said.

A member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and author of “Rebel Rebel: Anti-Style,” Duffty also works as a musician. His multidimensional perspective and international background appealed to the executive search team, and it took “a long time” to find the right candidate, according to Hakan Baykam, founder and chief executive officer of Istituto Marangoni Miami. “We wanted someone who was coming from a top U.S. school but also had the European heritage that Marangoni holds, someone who was not just ‘fashion’ but also had a background in art and music which really encapsulates Miami. We are happy to have Keanan joining the Miami fashion movement as we continue to grow.”

Partnerships will be high on his to-do list. Duffty is expected to work closely with New York Fashion Week, along the lines of how the school has partnered with fashion weeks in Latin America. Duffty aims to line up brand partnerships for industry projects at the school for styling, business and fashion design, the spokesman said.

In other Parsons-related news, the union representing part-time faculty at The New School’s six divisions, UAW Local 7902, declared a strike Tuesday after months of failed negotiations for a pay raise. Part-time faculty comprise 87 percent of The New School’s teaching staff. Part-time faculty are seeking their first raise in four years and are reportedly demanding 10 percent now and a 5 percent annual raise going forward.

The union represents approximately 2,600 members, of which 1,789 part-time faculty are teaching classes this fall, a New School spokesperson said. Parsons has 932 part-time faculty members, but school officials do not break out faculty numbers per school, The New School spokesperson said Wednesday.

Union officials tweeted an update Wednesday evening noting that the bargaining committee elected by The New School part-time faculty had met again Wednesday for several hours to prepare new responses to the university administration’s contract proposals. “We will meet again at the bargaining table tomorrow. Meanwhile, the strike continues,” the post read.

Declining a media request to speak with a school official, the spokesperson referenced online posts about the situation. A joint statement posted Tuesday by Tokumbo Shobowale, executive vice president for business and operations, and Sonya Williams, vice president for human resources, noted that university representatives had bargained with ACT-UAW Local 7902 members for more than 10 hours and that the union had agreed to continue bargaining Thursday and Friday. They “indicated a willingness to agree to mediation to break any impasses and help get an agreement in place. We believe strongly that a mediator’s support can help resolve these negotiations quickly,” the statement read.

In the meantime, part-time faculty members in the union have put the brakes on teaching classes and grading coursework. Some have joined the picket line outside of the school’s downtown campus.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

