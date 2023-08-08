Kekst Hires Andrew Blecher

Andrew Blecher has a new home.

The communications veteran, who started his career at Saks Fifth Avenue and eventually oversaw communications and public affairs at Hudson’s Bay Co., has become a partner at Kekst CNC.

Blecher, who is based in New York, has helped companies get their messages out as they navigated business transformations, rebrandings, mergers, leadership changes and more.

He deepens Kekst’s expertise in omnichannel retail, technology, real estate and consumer goods.

Jeremy Fielding, co-chief executive officer of Kekst, said: “With the retail industry in a continual state of change as a result of enhanced digitalization and personalization, economic cyclicality and the need for flexible strategies to reach new generations, Andrew will be a trusted counselor for boards and management teams as they navigate challenges and opportunities and communicate with their broad array of stakeholders.”

Blecher added, “Having led an in-house corporate communications function, I have experienced what today’s executives need to continually evolve their organizations for the future and ultimately deliver strong business results.”

At HBC, he also led the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, helping to establish the HBC Foundation.

Most recently, he has had his own consultancy that offered strategic communications counsel and support to C-suite executives and companies.

At Kekst, which is part of Publicis Groupe, he can tap into the resources of a global team that is 300-people strong with connections across fashion and retail.