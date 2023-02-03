Kering Appoints Estée Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty Division

PARIS – Kering has appointed Raffaella Cornaggia as chief executive officer of Kering Beauté, a new position, as it prepares to make inroads into the segment.

The Italian executive joins the company from The Estée Lauder Cos. where she worked for 14 years in a variety of positions, most recently as international senior vice president and general manager of Estée Lauder and Aerin. She will be based in Paris and report to Kering group managing director Jean-François Palus.

“In her new role, and supported by a team of seasoned professionals, she will help develop an expertise in the beauty category for Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Pomellato and Qeelin. The creation of Kering Beauté will enable the group to support these brands in the development of the beauty category, which is a natural extension of their universe,” Kering said on Friday.

“Kering is confident it can create value for the group and its houses, drawing on each of their unique identity in a way that is fully consistent with their strategy and market positioning,” the French luxury group added.

A graduate of Bocconi University in Milan, Cornaggia began her career at L’Oréal where she occupied various roles for 10 years in Italy and in France with brands including L’Oréal Paris, Garnier and Helena Rubinstein. From 2005 to 2008, she was global vice president, marketing makeup at Chanel Parfums Beauté.

Cornaggia will be a member of Kering’s executive committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Raffaella Cornaggia, who brings us considerable experience in a segment that we see as strategically important for our houses,” said Palus. “We are building this new area of expertise within our group to ensure that our brands can fulfill their potential in this category.”