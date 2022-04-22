Kering Inks ‘Integration Charter’ With French Government

Reinforcing its commitment to hire more young people from disadvantaged communities and those with disabilities, Kering said it signed a “partnership charter” with the French Ministry of Labor, Employment and Integration.

The charter aims to support young people on the job market, and Kering said it intends to “establish partnerships with companies specializing in the employment of disabled people across France.”

The French luxury group, parent of brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Boucheron, said it would also partner with universities and schools “to promote workforce integration, make its recruitment more diverse and improve its recruitment and training practices.”

In a release, Kering explained that employees at all levels of responsibility would be encouraged to mentor students as part of its Giving Back program, which allows them to spend some of their paid working hours volunteering for nonprofit mentoring organizations.

In addition, the French company plans to “organize awareness-raising round-table discussions and training workshops in collaboration with specialist associations, including universities in the Paris region.

“We are delighted to sign this charter in partnership with the French Labor Ministry in order to strengthen our workforce integration policy, which is directed in particular toward young, vulnerable and disabled people,” said Béatrice Lazat, chief people officer at Kering. “We are working to achieve ever-greater diversity in terms of the talent we recruit, and we support each of them right the way through their careers. This charter should help us go even further with these efforts.”

The charter reflects support for France’s “Les entreprises s’engagent” corporate commitment movement, which aims to establish long-term links between the state and companies to promote employment for all.

Kering has been scaling up the diversity and inclusion function within the human resources team and recently appointed three regional D&I managers.

SEE ALSO:

Kering Scales Up Diversity, Inclusion at Regional Levels

Is Fashion Fair to People With Disabilities?

Putting Fashion Diversity and Inclusion Into Practice