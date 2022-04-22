Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: April 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

When Net 10 Becomes Net 730: NYC Fashion Manufacturers Speak Out on Impact of Late Payments

Fashion

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Top Kearney’s Circular Fashion Index

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgio Armani Shines the Light on CSR With New Values Site

Kering Inks ‘Integration Charter’ With French Government

The partnership is aimed at "young, vulnerable and disabled people."

A mosaic by Zao Wou-Ki at
Kering headquarters in Paris. Diane Arques/Courtesy of Kering

Reinforcing its commitment to hire more young people from disadvantaged communities and those with disabilities, Kering said it signed a “partnership charter” with the French Ministry of Labor, Employment and Integration.

The charter aims to support young people on the job market, and Kering said it intends to “establish partnerships with companies specializing in the employment of disabled people across France.”

The French luxury group, parent of brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Boucheron, said it would also partner with universities and schools “to promote workforce integration, make its recruitment more diverse and improve its recruitment and training practices.”

In a release, Kering explained that employees at all levels of responsibility would be encouraged to mentor students as part of its Giving Back program, which allows them to spend some of their paid working hours volunteering for nonprofit mentoring organizations.

Related Galleries

In addition, the French company plans to “organize awareness-raising round-table discussions and training workshops in collaboration with specialist associations, including universities in the Paris region.

“We are delighted to sign this charter in partnership with the French Labor Ministry in order to strengthen our workforce integration policy, which is directed in particular toward young, vulnerable and disabled people,” said Béatrice Lazat, chief people officer at Kering. “We are working to achieve ever-greater diversity in terms of the talent we recruit, and we support each of them right the way through their careers. This charter should help us go even further with these efforts.”

The charter reflects support for France’s “Les entreprises s’engagent” corporate commitment movement, which aims to establish long-term links between the state and companies to promote employment for all.

Kering has been scaling up the diversity and inclusion function within the human resources team and recently appointed three regional D&I managers.

