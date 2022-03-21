Gianfilippo Testa Named CEO of McQueen; Emmanuel Gintzburger Headed to Versace

LONDON — Alexander McQueen has a new chief executive officer, Gianfilippo Testa. He’ll succeed Emmanuel Gintzburger who is leaving the group to become CEO of Versace.

Kering said Monday that Testa will take up his role in May, and report to François-Henri Pinault.

Testa is an Italian national who began his career at Tag Heuer in 2002, and went on to hold a range of roles at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, specifically at Fendi in Italy, Japan and Hong Kong.

He joined Kering in 2016 as Gucci president Greater China and since 2019, he has been president of EMEA and vice president global retail at Gucci. Kering said Testa’s mission at McQueen will be to “accelerate the expansion of the British luxury house to tap its full potential.”

Kering said Gintzburger decided to leave McQueen to pursue “new professional challenges outside Kering.”

“I am grateful to François-Henri Pinault and Kering for their support and trust over the past 12 years,” Gintzburger said. “I thank Sarah Burton [McQueen’s creative director] and her incredible creative vision. I will always keep this extraordinary house and its team in my heart.”

Gintzburger will take up the role at Versace left empty by Jonathan Akeroyd, the new CEO of Burberry. He will be the second McQueen veteran to become CEO role at Versace.

In his new role, he will report to John Idol, chairman and CEO of Versace parent Capri Holdings.

Idol said Gintzburger “has a proven track record of building global fashion luxury houses. We believe that Emmanuel’s vision for Versace will help us achieve our ambitions for the future. Versace already has strong momentum and Emmanuel’s leadership will help us further accelerate our plans and strengthen our strategic initiatives.”

And Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief creative officer, said: “I am delighted Emmanuel has joined the Versace family; he has an amazing background in luxury. As soon as I met him, I knew he was the perfect partner to help us take Versace to even greater heights.”

Akeroyd helmed McQueen for 12 years, guiding the company through a roller coaster of highs and lows, and most importantly shepherding it through the suicide of Lee Alexander McQueen in 2010.

During his tenure at McQueen, Gintzburger oversaw an aggressive retail expansion plan, traveling the world to open stores with a new interiors concept designed by Burton.

He set an ambitious strategy aiming to double the retail network to more than 130 units in the medium term.

Last year, the McQueen CEO said that opening stores during the COVID-19 lockdowns was a must for the brand.

“With the world going into lockdown and travel being restricted, we felt it was important to continue our retail opening strategy,” he said. “And we had already planned an important expansion of our retail network in most of the key cities worldwide where we a have a strong potential to recruit local, or regional, clientele.”

He said opening stores was “a way for us to connect with our local communities in their own cities and countries. Of course, we placed a significant emphasis on digital storytelling, but people also need a sense of community, calm and purpose. The physical experience in the store can definitely bring positive emotions,” he said.

As reported, Burton took charge of the concept herself, designing the stores in collaboration with the architect Smiljan Radić, and giving them the clutter-free feel of an art gallery, with high ceilings and dramatic, arty fixtures.