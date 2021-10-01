Kering Appoints New Head of Asia-Pacific Region

PARIS – Kering is bolstering its management ranks in the Asia-Pacific region with the appointment of Thierry Marty as president of Kering North & South-East Asia Pacific, a newly created position.

Effective immediately, the executive, a veteran of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, will oversee business in Japan, Korea, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Marty has lived in Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul, holding finance and general management roles at LVMH-owned brands including Fendi, Celine, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton. He will be based in Seoul and will report to Jean-François Palus, group managing director of Kering.

“Having lived more than 20 years in Asia, he brings extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the luxury industry in these markets. We are convinced that he will add an important contribution to the implementation of our strategy in North and South-East Asia Pacific,” Palus said in a statement.

Kering’s team in Greater China remains unchanged, with Jinqing Cai, president of Kering Greater China, heading the local corporate teams.

