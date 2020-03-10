PARIS – As part of its efforts to improve traceability and working conditions in its supply chain, French luxury group Kering plans to establish its own hand embroidery workshop in India with the aim of supplying a significant part of the requirements of its brands.

The owner of brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga said India still relies partly on small local subcontractors which remain plagued by issues such as inadequate working conditions, including low wages and insufficient health and safety measures, despite ongoing efforts by industry players including Kering.