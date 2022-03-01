Kiko Milano Names Simone Dominici CEO

MILAN — Italian cosmetic company Kiko S.p.A. has zeroed in on Simone Dominici as its new chief executive officer. Dominici succeeds Cristina Scocchia, who exited the firm at the end of 2021 to take the helm of Italian coffee specialist Illycaffè.

Dominici started his career at Unilever and rose through the ranks to take on the role of vice president of the food business unit in Italy. He then moved to the Coin department store, where he was general manager, before being named executive vice president of global markets at Bottega Veneta.

In 2018 he moved to the beauty industry joining Coty Inc., first in Geneva and then in the company’s headquarters in Amsterdam, to hold the role of executive vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with responsibilities both for the luxury and consumer divisions, also holding the role of global head of revenue management.

“Today the beauty industry is at the center of a cultural transformation toward more inclusive products, which are ‘good for me, good for society, good for the planet’,” said Dominici. “Beauty is energy, happiness and more positivity and now more than ever people feel the need to feel good and I believe that Kiko embodies all these values ​​and is the main testimonial of Italian cosmetics in the world.”

Established in 1997 by Antonio and Stefano Percassi, today the company is controlled by Percassi’s Odissea S.r.l. holding, with the Peninsula Capital private equity firm holding a 38 percent stake in the firm. Kiko’s products are available in 46 countries through a vast distribution that counts 950 stores worldwide.

