EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian’s Skims Hires Jordan Brand’s Andy Muir as CFO

Skims’ latest expansion plans include additions to the C-suite.

The innerwear and swimwear brand cofounded by Kim Kardashian and Los Angeles-based fashion entrepreneur Jens Grede has hired Jordan brand veteran Andy Muir to serve as its new chief financial officer.

“I am thrilled that Andy has joined Skims,” Grede told WWD exclusively. “Not only does she bring a wealth of experience with her from Jordan and Nike, but she has been a champion for diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout her career. Andy truly represents the core values of Skims.”

Kim Kardashian surrounded by Skims, the brand she cofounded with Jens Grede. Courtesy Photo

Those core values are part of why Muir decided to join the brand. “Skims truly is for everyone,” she said. “It has the power to connect with women of all ages, sizes and backgrounds. It’s inspiring to be a part of a brand where inclusivity and accessibility are the heart of the business.”

In addition to inclusivity efforts, the seasoned retail executive — who most recently served as vice president and chief financial officer of the Jordan Brand, which is part of Nike Inc. — has been tasked with leading the company’s growth and financial plans as it attempts to expand internationally. During Muir’s time at Nike she also served on Nike’s enterprise DEI task force and was a charter member of Nike’s finance DEI steering committee. Muir’s résumé includes senior leadership positions at PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, and as a systems engineer at Motorola and Scientific Atlanta (the company that is now Cisco Systems).

Muir’s arrival to the Skims team comes as the brand sets out to scale in new markets around the world. In January, Skims revealed that it had raised $240 million in a series B funding round, led by Lone Pine Capital, bringing the firm’s valuation to $3.2 billion.

Grede later told WWD that the additional capital would be used to innovate in new categories, open brick-and-mortar Skims stores and expand abroad. Outside of the U.S. market, Skims is available in Selfridges in the U.K. and parts of Europe, as well as select wholesale partners internationally.

Earlier this month, Skims launched its first bilingual campaign, which included English- and Spanish-language advertisements, featuring Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, and said it was hoping to reach audiences outside of the English-speaking world.

“As Skims expands globally, it’s important to me that we partner with people who resonate with international audiences,” Kardashian told WWD. “As a young brand that’s still growing, we are focused on aligning ourselves with those who represent our brand mission and ethos, while having global influence.”