Lululemon Athletica is adding to its board.

Kourtney Gibson, president of U.S.-based investment banking firm Loop Capital Markets, will now serve on the Canadian athletic apparel and accessory maker’s board of directors, effective immediately.

“Kourtney Gibson is an accomplished business leader with an impressive track record of identifying high-growth opportunities for her clients,” Glenn Murphy, Lululemon’s chairman, said in a statement. “We are counting on her to bring powerful consumer and market insights to our chief executive officer and senior management team. On behalf of the entire board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Kourtney to the Lululemon family.”

Gibson, who is based in Atlanta, added, “Lululemon is a unique brand with an impressive growth runway. I’m excited to join the board of directors to support the brand’s strategic vision and to help build upon the momentum in the business.”

In October, Lululemon also added members to its senior leadership team, including André Maestrini, from Adidas, to serve as executive vice president international, along with Abercrombie & Fitch alum Stacia Jones, who took on the role of vice president, global head of inclusion, diversity, equity and action, or IDEA.

Earlier this year the retailer made a promise to extend its global diversity and inclusion efforts. That meant not only filling Jones’ position, but also investing about $5 million a year in the IDEA team, establishing employee resource groups, offering anti-racism and anti-discrimination training for staff and increasing diverse representation among its workforce. Lululemon is also one of the founding sponsors of the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s Black Journalism Fellowship.