Lacoste Holding Appoints Valérie Hermann to Board of Directors

PARIS — Valérie Hermann has been appointed to the board of directors of Lacoste Holding, effective immediately, the company said Wednesday.

The entity of MF Brands Group, the Switzerland-based family retail company formerly known as Maus Frères, owns brands such as Lacoste, Aigle, Tecnifibre and The Kooples.

In a statement revealing her appointment, Thierry Guibert, chief executive officer of MF Brands Group, said the high-profile executive’s “knowledge and skills in the fashion world as well as her background will be valuable contributions to the board’s reflections.”

A graduate of elite business school HEC Paris, Hermann joined private investment firm EPI in 2020 as managing director of its fashion and luxury division, which includes Bonpoint and J.M. Weston, and is a member of its executive committee.

Prior to that, she spent six years at Ralph Lauren Corp., where she was most recently president of global brands. Earlier she was president and CEO of Reed Krakoff, and before that she was at Yves Saint Laurent in Paris as CEO.